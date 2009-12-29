Evening News Ratings: Diane Sawyer Debuts Solid For 'World News'
By Alex Weprin
Diane Sawyer's first week as anchor of ABC's World News gave a boost to the program,
though it was still second to NBC Nightly
News With Brian Williams, which also drew higher than average numbers.
In addition to being Sawyer's first week, the Christmas holiday meant that many
potential viewers could be traveling or away from home. As such, Nielsen
numbers are from Monday-Wednesday, which could account for the slightly inflated
numbers on both programs.
World News drew an average of 8.56
million total viewers, including 2.27 million in the key 25-54 demo. While it
was Sawyer's first week as anchor, it was not her first full week. She anchored
the broadcast Monday-Thursday.
NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams
drew 9.37 million total viewers, including 2.84 million 25-54. Williams
anchored Monday-Wednesday.
The CBS Evening News With Katie Couric
drew 6.16 million total viewers, including 1.83 million 25-54. Couric anchored the broadcast Monday-Wednesday.
