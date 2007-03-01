Evening-News Ratings: ABC World News #1 in Sweeps

ABCWorld News With Charles Gibson won the month of February with the most total viewers and the most viewers in the sought after 25-54 demographic.

This marks the first time since November 1996 that ABCWorld News has swept both categories for a whole month.

All told, ABCWorld News garnered 111,000 more total viewers than NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, and 129,000 more viewers in the demo. They were also the only news program to gain viewers, seeing an 8% increase to their viewing audience.

NBC kept it close all month and even had more total viewers than ABC the week of Feb. 12, but they still finished second in both total viewers and viewers in the key demo.

The CBS Evening News With Katie Couric finished third in February for both overall viewers and viewers in demo.

ABC finished the month with 9,677,000 total viewers, and a 2.6 rating in the demo.

NBC finished the month with 9,566,000 viewers and a 2.4 in the demo.

CBS finished the month with 7,586,000 total viewers and a 2.1 in the demo.