Evening-News Ratings: ABC Takes Demo

ABC's World News With Charles Gibson took the key news demo (adults 25-54) for the week of March 5, while NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams won in total viewers.

In the demo, 190,000 more viewers watched World News than Nightly News (2,800,000 and a 2.3 rating/9 share to 2,610,000 and a 2.1/9), while NBC had 8,990,000 total viewers to ABC's 8,940,000.

This was World News' fifth out of sixth time in the past six weeks to win in the demo; NBC took it the previous week.

Season-to-date, Nightly News is outperforming ABC by 417,000 among total viewers and 4% in the demo.

CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric lagged behind with a 1.8/7 in the demo (2,190,000 viewers) and 7,000,000 total viewers.