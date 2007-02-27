Evening-News Ratings: ABC Is No. 1

ABCWorld News With Charles Gibson finished first in the ratings for the week of Feb. 19, capturing the most overall viewers and the most viewers in the key 25-54 demo.

This marks the 4th consecutive week that ABC has won the key demo, and the second time in three weeks that it has captured overall viewers. ABC had 9,380,000 total viewers and a 2.5 rating/9 share in the key demo.

NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams, which won last week with the most total viewers, slipped to second place this week in another close finish. NBC finished with 9,070,000 total viewers and a 2.2 rating/8 share in the key demo.

CBS finished in third place with 6,910,000 total viewers, and a 1.8 rating/7 share in the key demo.