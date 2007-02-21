Evening-News Ratings: ABC Gets Most Viewers in Demo for Third Week
By Alex Weprin
NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams won the week with the most total viewers, but ABCWorld News With Charles Gibson got more viewers in the key 25-54 demo. Last week it was No. 1 across all the demos.
Overall, World News averaged 10,060,000 total viewers, with a 2.6 rating/10 share in adults 25-54 (3,240,000 viewers). This marks nine straight weeks of growth for Gibson’s World News and an 11% increase year-to-year in total viewers.
Nightly News averaged 10,170,000 total viewers and had a 2.6/9 in adults 25-54. It had a 2.6 rating/9 share in the demo, with 3,150.000 viewers.
CBS Evening News With Katie Couric averaged 7,776,000 viewers and held a 2.2 rating/8 share among the key demo, finishing third in both categories.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.