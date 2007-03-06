Evening News Race: NBC Takes the Key Demo

For the second straight week, and the third time in the last four weeks, ABC World News With Charles Gibson was No.1 in total viewers but lost to NBC Nightly news With Brian Williams in the key 25-54 demographic.

Season-to-date, Nightly News is still topping ABC by 4% in the demo and by 436,000 total viewers.

ABC was bolstered by the return of anchor Bob Woodruff, who was badly injured just over a year ago in a roadside bombing in Iraq.Woodruff provided reports on the injuries he sustained and the plight facing many soldiers in Iraq injured by roadside bombs.

Jonathan Karl, who was the only network correspondent to travel with Vice President Cheney during his recent trip to the Middle East, also provided reports to the program, including one after an attack was made on Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, near where Cheney was visiting.

CBS finished in third place in both total viewers and viewers in the key demo.

World News finished with 9,570,000 total viewers and a 2.4 rating/9 share in the demo.

Nightly News finished with 9,390,000 total viewers and a 2.5 rating/10 share in the demo.

CBS Evening News With Katie Couric finished with 7,510,000 total viewers and a 2.0 rating/7 share in the demo.