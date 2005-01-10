Evening News Leading with In-House Ousters

You can't accuse CBS of burying the lead when the story is its own shortcomings.

According to a CBS source, CBS News plans to lead off its newscast Monday night with a story on the just-released results of an in-house investigation into a discredited 60 Minutes Wednesday report. the story was also the lead on its Web site, cbsnews.com.

The report, which relied on insufficiently vetted documents about President George W. Bush's National Guard service, led CBS Monday to fire producer Mary Mapes, ask for the resignations of three other news executives, and pledge to create a more formal system t better check out investigative stories.

Reporting the story on the CBS Evening News will be veteran correspondent Wyatt Andrews, who covered the White House for the network during the first Bush administration. No word on whether Rather himself will address the issue.

