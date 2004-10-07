Even Bigger Loser At NBC

NBC is supersizing the premiere of its new weight-loss reality show, The Biggest Loser, Oct. 19.

The show, hosted by Caroline Rhea, challenges participants to get radical makeovers without surgery. Two celebrity fitness trainers join health experts to transform 12 overweight people.

The 90-minute premiere will bump Father of the Pride out of its usual slot, but the animated comedy returns Oct. 26 with new episodes through Dec. 14.

After nine episodes, The Biggest Loser winner, who walks away with the healthiest body, takes home $250,000.

The show is produced by Reveille, a reality producer attached to NBC Universal, 25/7 Productions, 3 Ball Productions and NBC Universal Television Studio.