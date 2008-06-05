Evans Tapped To Join CNN Newsource

Carter Evans has jumped to CNN to cover finance for the cable news operation.

Evans, who has been anchoring CBS' Money Watch segments as well as reporting for CBS Newspath, joins Newsource as a correspondent for Money Matters.

Money is mattering a lot more to viewers as the economy sits poised on the brink of a possible, if not current, recession. The health of the economy has come up as the number one concern in numerous polls conducted by, among others, CNN.

Evans resume also includes stints with WNYW and WWOR, both New York.