Eutelsat Selected For African Pay-TV Platform

France-based satellite service provider Eutelsat Communications announced a new five-year contract for capacity on its W3A satellite with Gateway Broadcast Systems, which is preparing to launch a new pay-TV platform for sub-Sahara Africa called GTV. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The GTV platform will initially consist of 15 channels offering international films, series, religious programming and sports -- including live Barclay’s Premier League football – as well as locally produced content. The direct-to-home broadcast will eventually reach 48 African countries and will be the continents first widely accessible pay-TV service.

“Africa currently represents the least penetrated pay-TV market in the world,” said Gateway Managing Director Julian McIntyre, “but there is a huge appetite for the premium news, sport and entertainment that pay-TV offers.”

Gateway Communications is a leading communications provider in Africa, offering voice, data and e-commerce services.