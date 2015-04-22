Eurosport Signs Evert for Tennis’ French Open

Discovery Communications’ Eurosport unit, which is building up its tennis coverage, has signed former star player Chris Evert as an on-air commentator for the French Open.

Evert will make appearances across the network and will be featured in a new pan-European show called Tennis For Evert, which will air during the tournament.

The French Open runs from May 24 to June 7. Europsport will have 400 hours of programming during the event, including exclusive coverage in markets including Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Scandinavia and Turkey.

“We are delighted that Chris will be joining Eurosport during this year's French Open. To have one of the true legends of the game as part of our group of experts is a great opportunity for us and a sign of our investment in the quality of our production moving forward,” said Peter Hutton, CEO, Eurosport.