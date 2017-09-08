Eurosport Sees Ratings Lift

As the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea grow closer, European sports network Eurosport said its audience is growing as viewers have flocked to track and field and cycling programming.



Eurosport, part of Discovery Communications, has securedEuropean rights to the Olympic Games through 2024. The company has been working hard to secure sub-licensing deals with free-to-air and other distributors to broaden its coverage as the2018 Winter Games in PyeongChangnear.



Strong audiences at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London and impressive ratings from the first two weeks of Spanish cycling event La Vuelta have contributed to a 28% increase in average viewer numbers across the Eurosport Group in 2017 compared with the same point in 2016.



