Discovery, Olympic Channel Partner in Europe

Discovery Communications said it has partnered with The Olympic Channel on a pact that covers 50 markets in Europe to deliver Olympic Games content to its Eurosport channels and the Eurosport Player year-round.

Eurosport already hasrights to carry live Olympics coverage in Europe, beginning with the 2018 Games. The new deal will involve library and new original content targeted at younger viewers. As a result of the deal, fans will see Olympic Channel-branded programming and content launching on Eurosport and Eurosport Player; Eurosport presence on the Olympic Channel; an Olympic Channel digital portal on Eurosport.com; and digital amplification of content through dedicated presence on Eurosport’s local Facebook pages and Twitter handles.

“This long-term partnership with the Olympic Channel raises the bar in terms of delivering the very best Olympic stories to more audiences in the most accessible way,” said Discovery Networks International CEO Jean-Briac Perrette in a statement. “For Eurosport, the Olympic Games is always much greater than two weeks of sport. Establishing a long-term partnership with the Olympic Channel to produce, distribute and showcase the very best Olympic content will significantly strengthen our ongoing programming that will keep the Olympic flame burning all year-round.”

The deal lasts through 2024, coinciding with Discovery’s European rights to the Olympic Games.

