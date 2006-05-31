ET, Wheel, Seinfeld, CSI are Syndie Winners

The results of the May sweeps weekend syndication races are in, and the winners were ET Weekend,Seinfeld Weekend, Wheel of Fortune Weekend and CSI.

Topping the first-run weekly hours for the sixth year in a row was Entertainment Tonight: Weekend with a 3.0 average, down 3% from last year, although it ended the May book on an up note thanks to the downbeat but still viewer-catching story of the breakup of the marriage of former Beatle Paul McCartney.

In second place, Access Hollywood Weekend had a 1.9, up 12% from last May, while Extra Weekend was third with a 1.7 average, unchanged sweep-to-sweep.

Leading the first-run weekly half hours was Wheel of Fortune Weekend with a 3.9, up 8% from last May. Ebert & Roeper was second with a 2.1, down 5%, and Insider Weekend was third, up 11% to a 2.0.

In the off-net world, the weekly hours were led by sophomore CSI at a 4.7, down 10%, followed by rookie off-net 24 at a 2.2, Alias at a 2.1, and DaVinci's Inquest and Smallville tied at a 1.7.

The half-hour weekly off-net race was won by Seinfeld Weekend with a 4.5, down 17% May-to-May, followed by Everybody Loves Raymond Weekend at a 3.5, up 13%, and King of Queens Weekend at a 2.1, down 5% for third place.

Turning to the weekly ratings race, weekday strips in the week ending May 21, the third full week of the sweep, barely moved the needle.

Ratings for four of the top five talk shows were unchanged from the week before. The only talker that did move was second-place Dr. Phil, up 2% to a 5.7, though that was down 3% from the 2005 May sweeps.

Talk leader Oprah was flat at a 7.2 but down 11% from last year.