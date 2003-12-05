ET Weekend Wins November Sweeps Again

With the final results in for the last weekend of the November sweeps, Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight Weekend remained No. 1 for the fourth straight November sweeps.

For the week ending Nov. 23, the show averaged a 3.9 rating, which is 77% higher than its nearest competitors. ET Weekend also jumped 8% year-to-year, and was one of only two weekly shows-the other being NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood Weekend-to show growth over last year. Access Hollywood Weekend was up 5% year-to-year to a 1.8, in a tie for ninth place among the weekly hours.

Rookie off-net drama The West Wing ended in a three-way tie for second place, at a 2.2, with MGM/NBC’s Stargate SG-1, down 15% from last year, and Tribune’s Mutant X, down 4%. Tied for fifth place at 2.0 were Tribune’s Andromeda, down 5% and Warner Bros.’ ER, down 17%. In a seventh place tie, Twentieth’s The Practice and MGM/NBC’s She Spies each averaged a 1.9 and were down 17% and 10%, respectively.

Coming in ninth at a 1.9 was Warner Bros.’ Extra! Weekend down 5%, tied with Access Hollywood Weekend. Paramount’s Unexplained Mysteries in its first sweep averaged a 1.7, followed by Paramount’s Maximum Exposure at 1.6, unchanged from last year. In a tie for thirteenth at 1.5 was Twentieth’s Buffy the VampireSlayer, down 35% year-to-year, Twentieth’s The X-Files, down 38% from last year, and Sony’s Walker, Texas Ranger, which returned to syndication this year after a multi-year hiatus.

As for the strips, the big three entertainment newsmagazines all hit new season highs as word of an arrest warrant for pop singer Michael Jackson spread mid-week.

Entertainment Tonight, coming off one season high made it two in a row with a 6.5, its best rating in 39 weeks. ET was up 3% for the week and up 7% from last year. Access Hollywood was up 10% to a new season-high 3.4 and up 21% year-to-year. Extra! gained 7% to a new season high 2.9 and was even with last year. Extra! spin off Celebrity Justice was up 8% to 1.3, which was not a season-high and down 7% year to year.

King World’s Inside Edition, the number-two magazine, was down 3% week to week to 3.7, but still up 9% from last year. Season-to-date, Inside Edition is having its best season in five years, averaging a 3.5.

Elsewhere in access, all of the top game shows and sitcoms were down or flat, with the exception of Sony’s Seinfeld, which was up 2% to a new season-high 6.4 to tie Warner Bros.’ Friends for the off-net lead. Year-to-year, Seinfeld was down 11%, while Friends was down 16% after being unchanged from the prior week.