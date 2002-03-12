ET Weekend tops weak Feb. syndie list
The weekend shows in national syndication won't be taking home any medals for
the month of February.
Thanks, of course, to all those medals brought home by Winter Olympians,
weekend series were down across the board during the just-completed February
sweeps.
Even with all of the pre-emptions and competition on NBC, Entertainment
Tonight Weekend still managed to come out on top, dominating its syndication
rivals to win its fifth straight sweeps period with a 3.8 national rating,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
ET Weekend was down 21 percent from last February, though.
Action series Andromeda placed second in the sweeps among all weekend
shows, averaging a 3.0 rating, down 19 percent.
The X-Files (down 26 percent) and Stargate SG-1 (down 7 percent)
tied for third at 2.8.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the highest-rated new weekend series for the
sweeps, averaging a 2.6. Newcomers World's Wildest Police Videos and
Mutant X tied with a 2.5.
Final national results for all other syndicated programs during the sweeps
will be available this week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.