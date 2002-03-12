ET Weekend tops weak Feb. syndie list

The weekend shows in national syndication won't be taking home any medals for

the month of February.

Thanks, of course, to all those medals brought home by Winter Olympians,

weekend series were down across the board during the just-completed February

sweeps.

Even with all of the pre-emptions and competition on NBC, Entertainment

Tonight Weekend still managed to come out on top, dominating its syndication

rivals to win its fifth straight sweeps period with a 3.8 national rating,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

ET Weekend was down 21 percent from last February, though.

Action series Andromeda placed second in the sweeps among all weekend

shows, averaging a 3.0 rating, down 19 percent.

The X-Files (down 26 percent) and Stargate SG-1 (down 7 percent)

tied for third at 2.8.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the highest-rated new weekend series for the

sweeps, averaging a 2.6. Newcomers World's Wildest Police Videos and

Mutant X tied with a 2.5.

Final national results for all other syndicated programs during the sweeps

will be available this week.