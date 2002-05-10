ET Weekend tops syndie sweeps

The returns are in on the early sweeps performance of syndicated shows.

For the week ending April 28 -- which included the first four days, and first

weekend, of the May sweeps -- the top weekly hours rose to the top, with only one

of the top seven hours declining over the week before.

That performance came despite competition from National Basketball Association and National Hockey League playoff games and

a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event.

Entertainment Tonight Weekend was the top weekly hour for a 21st straight week, up 17

percent to a 3.5.

Rookie off-net The Practice came in second, up 8 percent to a 2.8.

In third was Andromeda, up 8 percent to a 2.7, followed by off-net

ER, flat at a 2.6.

Stargate SG-1 was up 14 percent to a 2.5, tied with The X-Files,

the single decliner, off 4 percent.

Rookie World's Wildest Police Videos was up 14 percent to a 2.4.

The big news among strips was that for the first time, Crossing Over with John

Edward beat Texas Justice, regaining the top spot among all first-run

rookies that it lost back in January when Justice debuted in the national

spotlight.

Crossing Over was up 11 percent to a 2.0.

Texas was second, up 6 percent to a 1.9.

The Weakest Link was third, flat at a 1.8, followed by Elimidate, down

6 percent to a 1.5.

Elimidate continued as the top rookie in the key adult demos, however,

with a 1.0 with adults 18 through 49 and a 1.3 with adults 18 through 34.

Among the court shows, Judge Judy was tops, up 9 percent to a 5.8.

In second place was Judge Joe Brown, which recorded a double-digit

gain, up 10 percent to a 3.4.

In third was Divorce Court, unchanged at a 2.6.