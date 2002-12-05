ET Weekend kicks up dust in sweeps

Results of the November sweeps for most syndicated shows won't be out until

next week, but among the weekly hours, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight Weekend still

reigns supreme, winning its third November sweep in a row.

The show was the only one out of the top 12 in its genre that improved

its performance over last November, averaging a 3.6 rating in households, a 3

percent increase.

ET Weekend's performance was 38 percent higher than its closest

competitor, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s/NBC's Stargate SG-1, which turned in a 2.6 for that

week.

In third place, Twentieth Television's The X-Files decreased 14 percnet to a 2.4,

tying with Warner Bros.' ER, which dropped 4 percent.

Three shows tied for fifth at a 2.3, and all saw decreases from last year:

Tribune Television's Mutant X lost 23 percent, Twentieth's Buffy the Vampire Slayer 18 percent and Twentieth's The Practice 15 percent.

Eighth place was also a three-way tie at a 2.1 with MGM/NBC Studios' rookie

She Spies tying with Tribune's Andromeda, which plunged 32

percent. Last year, Andromeda was No. 2 in the genre.

Twentieth's World's Wildest Police Videos also scored a 2.1, down 9

percent from last year's November sweep.

Tribune rookie Adventure Inc. was 11th at a 2.0, while Warner

Bros.' Extra Weekend was down 5 percent sweep-to-sweep to a 1.9.