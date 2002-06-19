ET thinks young
Maria Menounos, formerly an international correspondent for in-school news
service Channel One News, has joined Paramount Television's Entertainment
Tonight as a correspondent covering film, television, music and fashion.
ET is aiming to court a young audience with the addition of Menounos, who
has anchored a 10-minute weekday broadcast that reaches 8 million students,
according to Paramount.
