ET taps Ponce
Paramount Domestic Television’s Entertainment Tonight has hired Latin sensation Carlos
Ponce as ET’s first-ever "personality."
In his new role, Ponce will contribute special reports on film, television,
music and fashion.
Ponce already has quite a following in the Latin world, where he has starred
in prime-time telenovela Sentimientos Ajenos on Univision.
After singing one of the songs on the show’s soundtrack, Ponce won a
multiyear record deal and has had several No. 1 hits and double-platinum albums, as well as winning awards from Billboard magazine for "best pop album" and "best new artist."
He also has appeared on Fox’s Beverly Hills 90210, ABC’s Once and
Again and The WB Television Network’s 7th Heaven.
He will guest-star this fall on the season premiere of ABC’s new drama,
Karen Sisco.
ET also has spiced things up this summer with the hire of style maven and
People magazine’s West Coast editor Steven Cojocaru as a
correspondent.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.