ET taps Ponce

Paramount Domestic Television’s Entertainment Tonight has hired Latin sensation Carlos

Ponce as ET’s first-ever "personality."

In his new role, Ponce will contribute special reports on film, television,

music and fashion.

Ponce already has quite a following in the Latin world, where he has starred

in prime-time telenovela Sentimientos Ajenos on Univision.

After singing one of the songs on the show’s soundtrack, Ponce won a

multiyear record deal and has had several No. 1 hits and double-platinum albums, as well as winning awards from Billboard magazine for "best pop album" and "best new artist."

He also has appeared on Fox’s Beverly Hills 90210, ABC’s Once and

Again and The WB Television Network’s 7th Heaven.

He will guest-star this fall on the season premiere of ABC’s new drama,

Karen Sisco.

ET also has spiced things up this summer with the hire of style maven and

People magazine’s West Coast editor Steven Cojocaru as a

correspondent.