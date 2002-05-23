ET up in syndie standings

For the week ending May 12, the largest syndication gains were made by weekly

hours. Four of the top 10 scored double-digit increases over the week before,

despite having to go up against slam dunks (National Basketball Association playoffs) and slap

shots (National Hockey League postseason action).

The gainers were Entertainment Tonight Weekend, up 18 percent to a 3.9; The X-Files,

up 15 percent to a 3.0; Rookies World Wildest Police Videos, which

recovered from a season low, up 21 percent to a 2.3; and VIP, also coming

off a season low, up 25 percent to a 2.0.

Also with a strong showing was rookie weekly half-hour Hot Ticket, up

13 percent to a 1.7. The movie-preview show is up 42 percent in the past two

weeks over a season low.

On the strip side, there was less movement. Three of the top four first-run

rookies gained ground, however.

Crossing Over with John Edward and The Weakest Link each were up 6

percent, to 1.9, tied for second place behind Texas Justice, unchanged

at a 2.2.

Elimidate was up 7 percent to a 1.6 in fourth place.

Elsewhere, only two court shows improved over the previous week.

Divorce Court was up 4 percent to a 2.8 and Judge Hatchett was

up 6 percent to a 1.8. The top court offering continues to be Judge

Judy, down 7 percent to a 5.5.

The two veteran dating shows went in opposite directions. No. 1 Blind

Date was up 5 percent to a 2.0, while Change of Heart was down 14

percent to a 1.2, equaling its season-low rating.