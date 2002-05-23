ET up in syndie standings
For the week ending May 12, the largest syndication gains were made by weekly
hours. Four of the top 10 scored double-digit increases over the week before,
despite having to go up against slam dunks (National Basketball Association playoffs) and slap
shots (National Hockey League postseason action).
The gainers were Entertainment Tonight Weekend, up 18 percent to a 3.9; The X-Files,
up 15 percent to a 3.0; Rookies World Wildest Police Videos, which
recovered from a season low, up 21 percent to a 2.3; and VIP, also coming
off a season low, up 25 percent to a 2.0.
Also with a strong showing was rookie weekly half-hour Hot Ticket, up
13 percent to a 1.7. The movie-preview show is up 42 percent in the past two
weeks over a season low.
On the strip side, there was less movement. Three of the top four first-run
rookies gained ground, however.
Crossing Over with John Edward and The Weakest Link each were up 6
percent, to 1.9, tied for second place behind Texas Justice, unchanged
at a 2.2.
Elimidate was up 7 percent to a 1.6 in fourth place.
Elsewhere, only two court shows improved over the previous week.
Divorce Court was up 4 percent to a 2.8 and Judge Hatchett was
up 6 percent to a 1.8. The top court offering continues to be Judge
Judy, down 7 percent to a 5.5.
The two veteran dating shows went in opposite directions. No. 1 Blind
Date was up 5 percent to a 2.0, while Change of Heart was down 14
percent to a 1.2, equaling its season-low rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.