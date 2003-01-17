ET renewed
Paramount Television has renewed Entertainment Tonight on the CBS
owned-and-operated stations through 2010, the syndicator said Thursday.
The CBS station group represents more than 50 percent of the country.
Besides the CBS O&Os, Paramount also has renewed ET on stations
from Belo Corp., Cox Broadcasting Inc., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Gannett Co. Inc. and Scripps-Howard Co.
ET has been the No. 1 newsmagazine in the past 49 consecutive sweeps, and
it has been on the air for 22 seasons.
