ET renewed

Paramount Television has renewed Entertainment Tonight on the CBS

owned-and-operated stations through 2010, the syndicator said Thursday.

The CBS station group represents more than 50 percent of the country.

Besides the CBS O&Os, Paramount also has renewed ET on stations

from Belo Corp., Cox Broadcasting Inc., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Gannett Co. Inc. and Scripps-Howard Co.

ET has been the No. 1 newsmagazine in the past 49 consecutive sweeps, and

it has been on the air for 22 seasons.