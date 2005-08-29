ET Promotes Producer

Entertainment Tonight has promoted senior producer Brad Bessey to co-executive producer of the top-rated syndicated news mag. He joins Janet Annino in that post, both under executive producer Linda Bell Blue.

Bessey also remains co-exec producer and writer for ET on MTV and senior contributor to ET offshoot, The Insider.

He also manages the online editorial teams for the Web sites of both ET and The Insider, as well as synergistic editorial relationships with MTV Networks, CBS News, and both CBS News Radio and Westwood One Radio.



Bessey joined ET in 1995 from E!, where he was director of talent and development.

