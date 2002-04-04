ET produces ABC special

Entertainment Tonight is making its first, but probably not its last,

foray into prime time network-TV production with an ABC sweeps special,

Entertainment Tonight Presents: Laverne and Shirley Together Again.

The one-hour show, which airs May 7, will reunite the principal cast members and

incorporate bloopers, outtakes and other footage plucked from the New Jersey

vaults of parent Paramount Pictures, which produced the sitcom.

In the wake of CBS' surprising -- to some -- success with its Carol Burnett

clip show, a number of retro specials are in the works at various networks,

including a Honeymooners 50th-anniversary salute at CBS.

Paramount Domestic TV programming chief Greg Meidel said the company hopes the

show will be the first of many such shows tapping ET's extensive TV

library.

ET executive producer Linda Bell Blue is executive producer of the

special. Supervising producers are Chris Thompson and Ronny Marshall Black,

sister of star Penny Marshall and show creator Gary Marshall.