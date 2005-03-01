ET, Oprah Score with Oscar

Entertainment Tonight and TheOprah Winfrey Show scored big with the Oscars Monday, recording impressive ratings as they catered to a strong appetite for news from Sunday night's ceremony.

Paramount's ET pulled in a 7.9 household rating/12 share, according to early Nielsen results (weighted metered market primary-run averages).

It was the highest-rated episode in two years, and up 7% from last year's post-Oscar show.

Oprah, which was taped Monday morning at the Kodak Theater with Jamie Foxx, Hillary Swank and several thousand adoring fans, was the program's highest-rated episode of the season, according to King World and Harpo Productions.

It pulled a 10.8 rating/23 share. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood had a 4.4 rating/7 share, up 5% from the 2004 post-Oscars show.

Warner Bros.' Extra pulled a 4.0 rating/8 share, up 3% from last year.