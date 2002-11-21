ET on MTV , VH1 get full run
Viacom Inc.'s cable networks have renewed Entertainment Tonight spinoffs ET
on MTV and ET on VH1 for the entire season, Paramount Domestic Television president of programming Greg Meidel said Thursday.
MTV: Music Television and VH1 were giving the syndicated half-hour a fall tryout after testing
the concept briefly last spring.
"Through a strategic, synergistic effort among these top Viacom properties,
we've created two new brands aimed at the younger demo," Meidel said. "The
renewal of these two shows illustrates the power of the ET brand and its
ability to find a strong audience."
ET on MTV and ET on VH1 are hosted by Maria Menounos and air multiple times
each weekend on both channels.
