ET on MTV scores with Clarkson

American Idol: Search for a Superstar's Kelly Clarkson and a Jennifer Lopez exclusive helped Paramount's

Entertainment Tonight on MTV repeat its strong performance, scoring its highest rating ever

at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

The prior week, the show also did well with Clarkson.

ET on MTV was the music channel's highest-rated program of the day,

beating out 36 other shows.

It also was the highest-rated show of its time period among persons 12

through 34 on all cable channels in its time period.

The show skews predominantly young, with 1.3 million viewers in the

12-through-34 demographic out of the 1.7 million viewers who watched.