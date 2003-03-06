ET on MTV , Jackson score ratings high
Michael Jackson didn't just drive ratings for networks during February
sweeps: Paramount Television's ET on MTV also got a ratings boost from the former
king of pop.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, Jackson coverage on the show, coupled by
The Osbournes outtakes, won the program its highest ratings ever and made it
the highest-rated show on MTV: Music Television that day.
Airing at 11:30 a.m., ET on MTV scored a 1.4 rating/4 share in
households.
That equals 1.56 million viewers, and 1.04 million viewers in the show's
target demographic, persons 12 through 34.
ET on MTV airs twice each weekend on MTV, once on Saturday and once on
Sunday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.