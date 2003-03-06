ET on MTV , Jackson score ratings high

Michael Jackson didn't just drive ratings for networks during February

sweeps: Paramount Television's ET on MTV also got a ratings boost from the former

king of pop.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Jackson coverage on the show, coupled by

The Osbournes outtakes, won the program its highest ratings ever and made it

the highest-rated show on MTV: Music Television that day.

Airing at 11:30 a.m., ET on MTV scored a 1.4 rating/4 share in

households.

That equals 1.56 million viewers, and 1.04 million viewers in the show's

target demographic, persons 12 through 34.

ET on MTV airs twice each weekend on MTV, once on Saturday and once on

Sunday.