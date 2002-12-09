ET immediately

As part of Paramount Television's push to make Entertainment Tonight even bigger,

the show is launching "Instant ET," a Web push application that users can

download to their desktop.

Instant ET will update users on the latest entertainment news and offer

them streaming-video clips from the show.

The application is branded with the logo of ET's local TV affiliates.

"This gives affiliates prized digital real estate," Paramount's Richard

Orosco said.