ET immediately
As part of Paramount Television's push to make Entertainment Tonight even bigger,
the show is launching "Instant ET," a Web push application that users can
download to their desktop.
Instant ET will update users on the latest entertainment news and offer
them streaming-video clips from the show.
The application is branded with the logo of ET's local TV affiliates.
"This gives affiliates prized digital real estate," Paramount's Richard
Orosco said.
