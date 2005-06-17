ET: Here Comes the Special

Pat O'Brien must be breathing a sigh of relief, with Paramount and CBS turning their corporate synergy sights elsewhere for the next prime time special featuring one of its syndication franchises.

The studio's latest offering for the network will be titled, An Entertainment Tonight Event--Celebrity Weddings Unveiled.



Lara Spencer, coanchor of the syndicator's The Insider, and Entertainment Tonight personality Carlos Ponce, will co-host the show featuring the first celebrity weddings held at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. CBS will air it from 8-9 p.m. July 5.