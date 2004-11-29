ET Goes British

Paramount Domestic Television’s Entertainment Tonight is crossing the pond to launch a British version of the access magazine Friday, Jan. 7, Armando Nunez, president of CBS Paramount International Television, and James Baker, controller of Britain’s Sky One, said Monday.

The originally produced show will be a one-hour weekly version hosted by The Swan’s Amanda Byram and members of Paramount’s ET team.

It will be shot in Paramount’s Hollywood studios, and give British viewers a look at the best celebrity stories of the prior week with a focus on UK-based stars.

Sky One’s newly appointed head of production and development, Jamie Roberts, will oversee production of the weekly show in conjunction with ET executive producer Linda Bell Blue.

Sky One, the UK’s leading entertainment channel, also signed a deal to air the half-hour U.S. strip, starting on Monday Jan. 3.