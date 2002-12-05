ET gets doubled in L.A.
KCAL-TV Los Angeles will be moving low-rated The Caroline Rhea
Show to weekdays at 8 a.m., making room for Entertainment Tonight -- which will have already aired in access on Viacom Inc. duopoly sister station
KCBS-TV -- in Caroline's former 11 p.m. slot.
ET will be followed by Celebrity Justice, which has been airing at
4:30 p.m.
KCAL-TV will expand its afternoon block of dating/relationship shows by
bringing back The 5th Wheel, which also airs at midnight, to afternoons
at 4:30 p.m., followed by Change of Heart at 5 p.m. and Elimidate
at 5:30 p.m.
At KCBS, Judge Joe Brown, which airs at 3 p.m., will also air at 1:35
a.m., following The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.
