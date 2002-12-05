ET gets doubled in L.A.

KCAL-TV Los Angeles will be moving low-rated The Caroline Rhea

Show to weekdays at 8 a.m., making room for Entertainment Tonight -- which will have already aired in access on Viacom Inc. duopoly sister station

KCBS-TV -- in Caroline's former 11 p.m. slot.

ET will be followed by Celebrity Justice, which has been airing at

4:30 p.m.

KCAL-TV will expand its afternoon block of dating/relationship shows by

bringing back The 5th Wheel, which also airs at midnight, to afternoons

at 4:30 p.m., followed by Change of Heart at 5 p.m. and Elimidate

at 5:30 p.m.

At KCBS, Judge Joe Brown, which airs at 3 p.m., will also air at 1:35

a.m., following The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.