ET, Elder Shine Among Syndies

Ratings for most syndicated shows were flat to slightly lower in the week ending Nov. 21, which included the second full week of the November sweep. On average, daytime broadcast viewing fell by 597,000 households, or 3%, from the prior week, mostly attributed to milder weather in many parts of the country.

The only magazine show to buck the downtrend was Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight, which hit a new season high 5.6 national household rating, up 2%. ET got a big boost from extensive coverage of Star Jones’ wedding on Nov. 15, which scored a 6.2 single day rating, up 17% from the prior Monday. ET ratings have been increasing steadily for four weeks in a row, growing 19% since Oct. 24.

King World’s Inside Edition was unchanged at a 3.7. In third place, Paramount’s rookie The Insider, an ET spin-off, remained at its series high 2.8 for a second straight week. Following the newcomer were veterans NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood at a 2.6, Warner Bros.’ Extra! unchanged at a 2.4 and Warner Bros.’ Celebrity Justice down 9% to a 1.0.

Among the first-run rookies, only Warner Bros.’ The Larry Elder Show improved during the week, gaining 13% to a 0.9 and matching its series high. Elder’s increase was driven by his Nov. 15 show on racism in families, which reached a total audience of 1,720,000 households. Losing ground were Buena Vista’s The Tony Danza Show, off 7% to a 1.3 and Twentieth’s Ambush Makeover down 9% to a 1.0. Unchanged from the prior week were NBC Universal’s The Jane Pauley Show at a 1.5, Sony’s Pat Croce: Moving In at a 0.7 and Sony’s Life & Style at a 0.5.

In daytime, the big three talk shows all declined, although all three had hit new season highs the week before. King World’s The Oprah Winfrey Show dropped 6% to an 8.1, still good enough for second place in overall syndication. King World’s Dr. Phil dipped 2% to a 5.5 and Buena Vista’s Live with Regis & Kelly fell 11% to a 3.2.

Paramount’s Judge Judy, as usual, ruled the court shows, remaining at its season high 5.1 for a second straight week.

Elsewhere, both King World’s Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune were down. Jeopardy!, without super-contestant Ken Jennings, who was sidelined by a two-week college tournament, buzzed in with an 11% slide to a 7.5, while the Wheel stopped at a 9.1, down 5% for the week. Jeopardy!’s dip gave it fourth place in households in overall syndication, following three other King World shows: Wheel, Oprah and off-net sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

Raymond was up 10% to a new season-high 7.6. Twentieth’s Malcolm in the Middle was actually on top of the rookie off-nets with a 3.4, unchanged week to week. NBC Universal’s Fear Factor also was unchanged at a 2.0. Both shows matched their series highs set the prior week. Twentieth’s Yes Dear rose 6% to a new series high 1.8.