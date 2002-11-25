ET developing second prime time special

Linda Bell Blue, come blow your own horn. Your special's in the hopper and

your show's been reborn ... on cable, that is. (OK, we just always wanted to

write that).

Entertainment Tonight is not just for syndication anymore. In addition

to producing two cable versions of ET, a second prime time special is in

the works, with ET executive producer Linda Bell Blue at the helm.

ET made its first foray into prime time network-TV production with

Entertainment Tonight Presents: Laverne & Shirley Together Again,

also headed by Bell, which aired on ABC during the May sweeps and helped the

network to an uncharacteristic Tuesday-night win.

Paramount Domestic Television programming chief Greg Meidel has said he hoped that the

Laverne & Shirley special would be the first of many such shows

tapping the company's extensive TV library.

The new special will air in the first quarter, likely in the February

sweeps.