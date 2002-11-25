ET developing second prime time special
Linda Bell Blue, come blow your own horn. Your special's in the hopper and
your show's been reborn ... on cable, that is. (OK, we just always wanted to
write that).
Entertainment Tonight is not just for syndication anymore. In addition
to producing two cable versions of ET, a second prime time special is in
the works, with ET executive producer Linda Bell Blue at the helm.
ET made its first foray into prime time network-TV production with
Entertainment Tonight Presents: Laverne & Shirley Together Again,
also headed by Bell, which aired on ABC during the May sweeps and helped the
network to an uncharacteristic Tuesday-night win.
Paramount Domestic Television programming chief Greg Meidel has said he hoped that the
Laverne & Shirley special would be the first of many such shows
tapping the company's extensive TV library.
The new special will air in the first quarter, likely in the February
sweeps.
