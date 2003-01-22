E.T. books Booker
MTV: Music Television host Chris Booker has joined co-owned Paramount Domestic Television's
syndicated Entertainment Tonight as a correspondent, reporting on film,
TV, music and fashion.
Booker is host of MTV's 120 Minutes and The Return of the Rock, and
he reports music news for MTV2.
