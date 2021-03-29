Estrella TV To Launch on KEMO San Francisco

Estrella Media will launch Estrella TV on KEMO San Francisco, a full-power station occupying channel 50, on March 29. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose is DMA No. 6.

KEMO will feature EstrellaTV Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports programming, which includes reality and game shows, talent competitions and variety talk shows, and live sports. The station will have a local sales team to support its ad sales operations in the market.

KEMO currently airs Azteca America programming.

“We are enthusiastic about having a full powered local station in the Bay Area market, offering our Spanish-language programming to the Latino community in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose,” stated Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “Our EstrellaTV programming and news content is second to none, and I am certain that it will be well received by the Hispanic audience in the Bay Area.”

Estrella TV launched in 2009. Estrella Media has 15 owned or operated stations and over 30 broadcast affiliates. The network also has national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators.