Estrella Media Names General Counsel

Arya Towfighi has been named EVP and general counsel of Estrella Media.

Towfighi has headed up legal functions as SVP since November 2019 as well as heading up its response to COVID-19.

“Arya has proven to be an indispensable member of the senior leadership team during his time at Estrella Media, and we look forward to him taking on additional responsibilities in this expanded role,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “As Estrella Media continues its transformation as a digital and linear broadcast media company, we are happy to have Arya providing his steady guidance and partnership.”

Estrella, formerly LBI Media, owns and operates 21 full-power TV and radio stations.