Estrella Lands in Santa Barbara

Applebaum Television has signed up emerging Hispanic network

Estrella TV to air on its KSBT Santa Barbara station. Estrella's entry into Santa Barbara follows parent Liberman Broadcasting's

acquisition of small stations in Chicago and Denver that will air the

fledgling network's programming.

KSBT viewers can now watch Estrella's variety, comedy, drama

and news programs, among other shows, over the air on channel 32. The low power

station is working to secure carriage with Cox in DMA No. 120.

"Our KSBT accord extends Estrella

TV's long-term strategy of identifying key partners in geographically relevant

areas and sensibly expanding our portfolio," said Liberman Broadcasting

President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "We are committed to meeting the

entertainment needs of the local Hispanic community and providing an effective

platform through which marketers can strengthen their brands."

Elsewhere in the Golden

State, Liberman owns KRCA

Los Angeles and KSDX San Diego, and has affiliate agreements in the San

Francisco-Oakland DMA as well as Fresno-Visalia.