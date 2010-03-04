Estrella Lands in Santa Barbara
Applebaum Television has signed up emerging Hispanic network
Estrella TV to air on its KSBT Santa Barbara station. Estrella's entry into Santa Barbara follows parent Liberman Broadcasting's
acquisition of small stations in Chicago and Denver that will air the
fledgling network's programming.
KSBT viewers can now watch Estrella's variety, comedy, drama
and news programs, among other shows, over the air on channel 32. The low power
station is working to secure carriage with Cox in DMA No. 120.
"Our KSBT accord extends Estrella
TV's long-term strategy of identifying key partners in geographically relevant
areas and sensibly expanding our portfolio," said Liberman Broadcasting
President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "We are committed to meeting the
entertainment needs of the local Hispanic community and providing an effective
platform through which marketers can strengthen their brands."
Elsewhere in the Golden
State, Liberman owns KRCA
Los Angeles and KSDX San Diego, and has affiliate agreements in the San
Francisco-Oakland DMA as well as Fresno-Visalia.
