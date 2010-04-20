Estrella Inks Palm Springs Affiliate

Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (LBI) has an agreement with

Camino Real Communications to air its Hispanic multicast network EstrellaTV on KRET Palm Springs, Channel 45.2. According to Liberman, the deal

expands Estrella TV's reach to 75% of U.S. Hispanic TV households, and

increases Estrella TV's affiliate count to 21.

"We are continuing to gain traction with affiliates, viewers

and advertisers and our latest deal with KRET underscores our growing footprint

in the broader television landscape," said LBI President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "Our unique content offering is resonating

with stations and they are rapidly including Estrella TV as part of their

digital multicast strategies as they seek to broaden their appeal with local

Hispanic American audiences."

Fast-growing Estrella is expanding its reach in California and other

parts of the country. Last month, Applebaum Television signed up to air

Estrella on KSBT Santa Barbara.

Estrella's offerings include comedy, drama, talk and game

shows.