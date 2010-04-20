Estrella Inks Palm Springs Affiliate
Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (LBI) has an agreement with
Camino Real Communications to air its Hispanic multicast network EstrellaTV on KRET Palm Springs, Channel 45.2. According to Liberman, the deal
expands Estrella TV's reach to 75% of U.S. Hispanic TV households, and
increases Estrella TV's affiliate count to 21.
"We are continuing to gain traction with affiliates, viewers
and advertisers and our latest deal with KRET underscores our growing footprint
in the broader television landscape," said LBI President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "Our unique content offering is resonating
with stations and they are rapidly including Estrella TV as part of their
digital multicast strategies as they seek to broaden their appeal with local
Hispanic American audiences."
Fast-growing Estrella is expanding its reach in California and other
parts of the country. Last month, Applebaum Television signed up to air
Estrella on KSBT Santa Barbara.
Estrella's offerings include comedy, drama, talk and game
shows.
