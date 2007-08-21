ESPNU Signs Carriage Deal with Time Warner Cable

ESPNU, ESPN’s all-college-sports network, announced that it signed a carriage deal with Time Warner Cable.

The deal will double ESPNU’s reach from approximately 10 million currently to just over 20 million when it goes into effect Aug. 30.

“ESPNU’s growth to reach more than 20 million homes in just over two years has been extraordinary,” vice president and general manager Burke Magnus said. “With diverse and creative programming from campuses across the country, ESPNU has helped to make ESPN and ABC the most comprehensive and trusted family of television and online destinations for college athletics.”

ESPNU will become part of Time Warner Cable’s digital-basic-channel lineup, as opposed to becoming a premium channel on a sports tier.

The deal is part of a series of moves to strengthen and expand the ESPNU brand. Earlier Tuesday, the network announced that Lowell Galindo, a former intern for ESPN, will be joining ESPNU as its “signature anchor.”