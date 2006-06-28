ESPNU Opens Its Summer House

ESPN’s college sports network, ESPNU, is launching a new reality series which puts six of the country’s top incoming freshman college football players together in a house for one week.

ESPNU Summer House

, premiering July 25, is produced in conjunction with Intersport. It will consist of eight 30-minute episodes shot from Chicago and will air Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The six players will compete in various challenges, which will include non-football competitions such as performing a dance routine during the halftime of a women’s professional basketball game in Chicago.

ESPN college football analyst Chris Spielman will serve as the "house dad" on the show, and ESPNU anchor Mike Hall and ESPN college football analyst Bob Davie will also have roles.