ESPNU Names Galindo Primary Anchor
College-sports network ESPNU named Lowell Galindo as its primary anchor.
In that post, he will host studio shows including SportsCenterU, ESPNU Inside the Polls, ESPNU Coaches Spotlight and ESPNU Recruiting Insider, as well as pregame, halftime, postgame and specials.
Galindo -- who already appeared on-air during ESPNU’s coverage of college-football media day earlier this month, and just this week co-hosted a college-football preview show -- comes from WTTG-TV Washington, where he was a sports producer and reporter.
His resume also includes WWSB-TV Sarasota, Fla., and KNSF-TV Joplin, Mo.
ESPNU is something of a homecoming for the anchor, who was an intern at mothership ESPN in 2002.
