ESPNU Inbounds Ball March 4

ESPN will turn its attention to college students and college-sports fans March 4 when it launches ESPNU.

The network is looking to take advantage of NCAA basketball championship-week buzz to help drive interest in the new effort, which will include a 24-hour TV network and multimedia services.

ESPNU’s first week of programming will include approximately 25 additional live conference tournament basketball games that curently aren't carried on ESPN or ESPN2.

Programming details remain sketchy, but approximately 300 events are expected to be covered in the first year from the constant variety of college sports.

Studio programming, replays of ABC Sports, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Regional games, plus specials are also in the mix.

