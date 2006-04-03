ESPNU To Debut Web Site

ESPNU, ESPN’s college site, will launch a spinoff Web site Aug. 28. ESPNU.com will complement the year-old cable network with expanded coverage of college sports including ice hockey, baseball, softball, volleyball, wrestling and soccer. It will launch Aug. 28 as a subset of ESPN.com, which will still feature sections of its own on college basketball and football.

ESPNU.com will feature video clips from the network’s nightly news program SportsCenterU (which also launches Aug. 28), podcasts, streaming radio from ESPNRadio.com, analysis from members of ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN.com, scouting information, and live chats and polls from ESPN’s online community SportsNation.

ESPNU, launched in March, 2005, programs live sports, studio programming, replays of games on ABC Sports, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Regional Television. It is currently in 8 million homes.