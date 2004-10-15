ESPN’s Spanish Sneak Peek

ESPN is teaming up with affiliates across the country to give subscribers a free preview of its 24-hour Spanish-language sports network, ESPN Deportes, Oct. 16-20.

The sneak peek will be available to subscribers only in Los Angeles (Adelphia); Colorado Springs, Colo. (Adelphia); Puerto Rico (Adelphia, Liberty Media, Centennial); Phoenix (Cox); Las Vegas (Cox); Northern Virginia (Cox); Fort Worth, Texas; and Long Beach and Riverside, Calif. (all Charter).

Programming highlights include NFL Dominical (Sunday Night Football), a Vikings/Saints game at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17; UEFA Champions League Soccer, exclusive telecasts of eight European club matches; a Spanish-language version of SportsCenter; and ESPN’s Perfiles, exclusive interviews with Latino sports stars, including Mario Kempes and Diego Maradona.