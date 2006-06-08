Trending

ESPN's Ryan Joins CBS

By

Sam Ryan has joined CBS and co-owned WCBS New York as a sports reporter/anchor.

Ryan, who comes from ESPN/ABC, will contribute to NFL and NCAA basketball coverage for the network, and will be a weekend anchor and reporter for the station.

Ryan's sports credits also include sideline reporter for college football and Monday Night Football reporting, both for ABC, WABC, and Fox Sports New York.