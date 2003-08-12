ESPN’s Playmakers goes HD

When ESPN's first original scripted drama, Playmakers, debuts Aug. 26,

it will also be simulcast in high-definition on the sports network's HD

channel.

The series -- about a fictional pro-football team on and off the field --

will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST and repeat at 10 p.m. and midnight on both ESPN

and ESPN HD.

ESPN HD recently inked a distribution deal with Comcast Corp. to be carried

on the MSO’s free HD tier.