ESPN’s Playmakers goes HD
When ESPN's first original scripted drama, Playmakers, debuts Aug. 26,
it will also be simulcast in high-definition on the sports network's HD
channel.
The series -- about a fictional pro-football team on and off the field --
will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST and repeat at 10 p.m. and midnight on both ESPN
and ESPN HD.
ESPN HD recently inked a distribution deal with Comcast Corp. to be carried
on the MSO’s free HD tier.
