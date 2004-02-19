ESPN’s Kellerman Heads to Fox Sports Net

Former ESPN talent Max Kellerman is switching teams and joining Fox Sports Net to host a daily sports-themed show.

The unnamed show, a mix of talk and interviews, is slated to launch in mid-April. The program is a centerpiece of Fox’s strategy to add national shows to its regional sports networks.

Kellerman, who worked for ESPN for five years, most recently hosted afternoon talk show Around the Horn, where sports reporters from across the country dish on top stories. His ESPN deal ended Feb. 1, opening up the opportunity for Fox to sign him to a multiyear deal.

Kellerman said he was attracted to Fox Sports because the new show will originate in New York, where he lives, as opposed to Around the Horn, which was based in Washington. And, with his own show, he’ll be the star: "I was like a point guard on Around the Horn. That’s great, but [at Fox] I was going to be the first option on offense. I feel that I can score."