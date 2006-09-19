ESPN's Gammons To Make Comeback

ESPN baseball analyst Peter Gammons, who suffered a brain aneurysm in late June, will make his return appearance on ESPN Wednesday night.

The Hall of Famer is expected to report from Boston’s Fenway Park on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter and the 7 p.m. ET edition of Baseball Tonight.

While the Boston native is not yet returning to work full-time, an ESPN spokesperson said in a report on the company website that future appearances will be scheduled as Gammons is comfortable.